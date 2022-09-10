StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Investors Title Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ITIC stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.54. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $133.52 and a 1 year high of $248.00.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
