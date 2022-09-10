StockNews.com Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Investors Title Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.54. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $133.52 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Investors Title by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

