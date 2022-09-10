StockNews.com Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SR. Mizuho increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Spire Stock Performance

SR opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

