StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the second quarter valued at $334,000.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

