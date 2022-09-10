StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of UG opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
