Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 2.77% of Stitch Fix worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 2,120,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

