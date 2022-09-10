State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,103,912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 447,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.04% of Adobe worth $8,704,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

ADBE stock traded up $11.15 on Friday, hitting $394.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

