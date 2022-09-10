State Street Corp Sells 71,118 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,449,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.46% of Morgan Stanley worth $11,401,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,974. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

