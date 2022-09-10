State Street Corp Sells 4,073 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.92% of ServiceNow worth $4,380,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $19.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.03. 1,392,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,643. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

