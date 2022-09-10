State Street Corp Sells 24,796 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,808,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $9,092,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,234. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

