State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.80% of Philip Morris International worth $5,608,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $97.06. 3,418,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.