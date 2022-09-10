State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,899,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 996,849 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $22,454,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. 8,262,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,635. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $314.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

