State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,982,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 2,356.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,714,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

