State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,661,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,551,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.91% of AT&T worth $6,608,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 55,150,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,687,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

