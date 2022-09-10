State Street Corp Buys 706,994 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.98% of International Business Machines worth $6,989,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 95.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $6,869,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,333. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

