State Street Corp Acquires 490,575 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.30% of PepsiCo worth $9,941,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 256,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 3,662,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

