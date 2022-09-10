Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
