Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,174,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,320,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.03% of Starbucks worth $4,200,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 96,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 7,096,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

