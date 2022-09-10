Standard Family Office LLC Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $451.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

