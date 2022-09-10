Standard Family Office LLC Takes $223.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 538,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,755,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 60.1% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $373.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

