Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,235 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Copart accounts for 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

