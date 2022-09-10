Standard Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $146.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $147.18.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

