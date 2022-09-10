Standard Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

