Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

