Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Catalent Trading Up 2.9 %

Catalent stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

