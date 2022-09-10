Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $346.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.42.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

