Standard Family Office LLC Invests $49,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $385.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.