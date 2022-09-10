Standard Family Office LLC Invests $40,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 466.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 663,460 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $21,271,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,539.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 419,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

