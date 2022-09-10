Standard Family Office LLC Buys 417 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.