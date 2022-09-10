Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 770 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

