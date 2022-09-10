StaFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.86 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and $5.86 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00095020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033116 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.