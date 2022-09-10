SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Cut by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 9.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 139.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 999,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 215,385 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SSNC traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,496. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

