Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Square Enix Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.97 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

