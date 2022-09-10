Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.08.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,994. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 2,778,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,316,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 819,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the second quarter worth $209,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

