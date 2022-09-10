SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Holdings Lowered by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,237,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period.

XME stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,635. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

