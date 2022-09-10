SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $51,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

