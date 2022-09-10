SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Trimmed by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5,799.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $43.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77.

