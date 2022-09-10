SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,238,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

