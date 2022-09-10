SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 0.1% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 107,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. 530,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,726. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

