S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $59,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

