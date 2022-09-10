Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises 1.4% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares during the period. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.65 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

