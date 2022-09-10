Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 260 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after acquiring an additional 171,062 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWS stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.58. 616,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,905. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

