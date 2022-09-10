Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,096,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 531,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

