Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases 405 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. 273,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,065. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

