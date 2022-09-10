Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,433 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,174,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,711,000 after purchasing an additional 363,164 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,938,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,305,000 after purchasing an additional 616,470 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,364,000. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 6,534,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,184,000 after acquiring an additional 661,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

