Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.