Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Raises Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises 2.0% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 5.32% of Oscar Health worth $111,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 312,878 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

OSCR stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

