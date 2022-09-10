Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Grows Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the quarter. JOYY comprises 0.5% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in JOYY were worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JOYY by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $66.90.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

