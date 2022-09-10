Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SONY. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

