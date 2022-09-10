SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $8.60 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

