SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.80

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.80 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 18.84 ($0.23). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 19.08 ($0.23), with a volume of 442,519 shares trading hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.79 million and a PE ratio of -14.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

