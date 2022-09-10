SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 18,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

